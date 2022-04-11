“After becoming a state official, the quality of my life, my freedom has changed only for the worse,” NA Speaker Alen Simonyan stated during the Facebook press conference of “Azatutyun” RC.

“I am limited in my freedom. Security guards are not my choice. “My fight all day is that I do not want to, I want to ride a bicycle,” he said, adding that high-ranking state officials are given certain privileges and rules or security norms.

In that context, Alen Simonyan looked at the new expensive car provided to him and announced that it was not armored.

“I do not have an armored car, I do not have three cars with me, that car is not worth $ 200,000, it costs less,” he said.

According to Simonyan, the rumors about him building a building or “sponsoring something” do not correspond to reality.