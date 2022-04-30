Representatives of the ruling party, including Nikol Pashinyan, always say that there are villages or territories in the part of Armenia that belong to historical Azerbaijan, Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly and the leader of the “Homeland” party, stated at a press conference in Freedom Square.

“I do not understand the glare of the mind of the person making such an expression. Have you seen someone in Azerbaijan say that there is one square meter of land that is Armenian? As a result of these statements, Nikol Pashinyan’s representatives of his government give the dictator of Azerbaijan the right to speak about the fact that demarcation and delimitation must be done with incomprehensible maps, with which Yerevan and Zangezur are the historical territories of Azerbaijan. “After that, our Foreign Ministry makes a semi-humorous statement,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.