At the end of the procedural consultation held today in Yerevan Municipality, Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan said. “I hear different things, I get busy, I do not sign documents, starting with the construction permits and the final act. I repeat openly that all this is a lie. Graduation acts I even say why you did not bring, I remind. Those who say that the mayor is busy and does not sign a graduation act are lying, they are deceiving you. In those cases, please call the hotline and give your name and surname, who manipulated my name. ”

As for the construction permits, Hrachya Sargsyan said that there is a problem in the Department of Architecture and Urban Development and it solves that problem. He also said that he watches mail three days a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. “Maybe, yes, it is overloaded, there are problems, but there is no need to talk under the buildings that the mayor is busy. What does it mean that the mayor is busy? It’s my job, I have to do it, it’s my job. I do not have any mail left. If there is a problem, tell the citizen, dear, we have a problem, sorry, we will answer in 5 days or 10 days. And if they say that the mayor is busy, does not sign the graduation acts, I see a different tendency there. Do not make me start dealing with names, to see who said it. If you have a problem with the final acts, come and say, there is a problem, let’s understand what the problem is. If I do not look at the mail in the morning, you will not do anything from 9 o’clock. If I had looked at the post office at 12 o’clock, you would have started working from that hour, it would have come at 6 o’clock, you would have left less than 5 minutes, you would have left, and things would have remained the same. “

The mayor added, “I know what I’m saying, again, they say, ‘I will not die on the first day.’

He urged the employees to be very careful when they say something on behalf of the mayor. “It is still a small town, it all arrives in 5 minutes. And it comes from different places, but I suppose the initiators are several people. “

Lusine BUDAGHYAN