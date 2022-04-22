Home Armenia “I do not see Yerevan fully supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine.” ... Armenia “I do not see Yerevan fully supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine.” German Marshall Fund Analyst | Morning By Thomas Delong - April 22, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “I do not see Yerevan fully supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine.” German Marshall Fund Analyst | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Such rapprochement also means the smooth transition of another CSTO member state to the orbit of the Turkey-Azerbaijan alliance. “Republic of Armenia” |... Armenia The “Ukrainian context” of Pashinyan’s visit | Morning Armenia “If I were a traitor, why should I take people out of the blockade?” Details about spy network detection. “Square” |: ... Recent Posts Illegal departure of a group of people to the USA was prevented ․ ... Cory Booker: Kamala Harris not worried about Trump’s criticism “It is unlikely that Putin will be removed from power by the end of... “I try to convey the words of my friends, Artsakh, Armenia, the love for... Intel stock jumps on plans to spin off self-driving car business Mobileye Most Popular “Square”. Pashinyan’s visit to Moscow caused a fight in the ruling faction "Hraparak" newspaper writes. "Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Moscow caused a fight in the ruling faction. According to our sources, after the joint... “Square”. The Putin-Pashinyan meeting did not take place in a “love atmosphere” "Hraparak" newspaper writes. Despite Pashinyan-Putin's 30-point "lavash" statement during his visit to Moscow, in which the parties pledged allegiance to each other and... “People”. Samvel Balasanyan’s son will be appointed Consul of Armenia in Los Angeles According to "Zhoghovurd" daily, Misak Balasanyan, the son of the former mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan, will be appointed Consul of Armenia in Los... Former member of the Verkhovna Rada applied to the President of the Russian Federation... Former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ilya Kiva has applied to Russian President Vladimir Putin for political asylum and citizenship of the... Serbia demands data from Ukraine and Switzerland on people who make false bomb alerts Serbia has demanded from Ukraine, Switzerland and other countries the data of those who sound false alarms about bombs placed on Serbian planes, airports...