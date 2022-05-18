“Public support is needed for a change of government” I do not see any sign of public support at the level of change of government. The government is formed exclusively by the will of the people, “Rustam Badasyan, Chairman of the RA State Revenue Committee, stated at a briefing with journalists in the parliament today, referring to the question whether you see a danger of a change of government from the resistance movement demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

“There must be a public demand to be a precondition for any process,” he said. In response to the remark that according to the opposition, there are fifty thousand people on the street, Badasyan said that he personally does not count the numbers, but if he had such a number, the volume of the gathering would be obvious. “I have not seen anything like that.”

As for the police actions against the protesters, Badasyan expressed an opinion that they meet the standards of proportionality. “In some cases, when they are not proportionate, the relevant bodies respond.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN