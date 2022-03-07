"I do not have that imagination" | Morning:

Sergey Khachatryan about the theatrical genre of concert

Recently, the famous violinist Sergey Khachatryan presented another holiday to the audience at “Aram Khachatryan” concert hall. The musician, accompanied by the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Eduard Topchyan, performed a commentary on Schumann’s Violin Concerto. In these two, the pieces of the soloist and the orchestra are not opposed, compete, as in the traditional concert genre, but are combined. And in the violin orchestra, which is full of various melodic episodes, the virtuoso glow is not an end in itself, but is subject to a general figurative idea.



The Western press, referring to the virtuoso performances of the violinist recently, also mentions the restrained “classical” attitude of the musician on stage. Adding, we would emphasize the restrained and somewhat excessive modesty of Sergey Khachatryan, undoubtedly conditioned by family upbringing.

There is no need to introduce a high-art musician, that’s why we asked only one question. Aren’t the violinist going to deviate from his purely classical performances by following the example of some of his colleagues and pay tribute to modern trends? .



“First of all, I do not have that imagination like my sister. He has always loved theater, of course I do, but I do not see myself in that “genre”. It is a different way of creating. I comment on what the composer has to say, and my sister also creates and presents her ideas. I really appreciate the “piano theaters” that he provides to the audience. I think it has a future and can become more popular than a traditional, academic concert. People like visualized, interactive concerts, when in addition to playing, the performer also talks to them… Such means, perhaps, present the musician’s message more vividly and spectacularly. But today, unfortunately, quality is pushed into the background in everything, and we have become a society that looks at everything superficially. On the other hand, in the visual genre you can create something with deep content. It seems to me that the theatrical genre of concert or solo concert will gradually become more attractive for people, “the violinist answered.

Samvel DANIELYAN

“Aravot” daily

05.03.2022: