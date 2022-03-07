“I have never had a share in the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine,” Vahe Hakobyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, told reporters in the National Assembly today.

“I’m tired of talking about it. I do not have a share in Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine, I have never had one. Until 2016 I was the Deputy General Director, in 2016-18 I was the Governor of Syunik, from 2019 I was a member of the Board until August 2, 2020. “Thus, my presence in ZCMC is limited,” said Vahe Hakobyan.