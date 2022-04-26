I do not demand Pashinyan’s resignation, but his arrest. The last speech in the National Assembly was a confession about a crime, Misak Avetisyan, the father of senior lieutenant Leon Avetisyan, who died in the 44-day war, told Aysor.am.

The father of the victim will go on a hunger strike until May 8, then he says if the law enforcement bodies do not arrest Pashinyan, he will set himself on fire. During the conversation, a citizen approached Misak Avetisyan, urging him not to take an extreme step, to which Avetisyan replied that any step after the loss of his son could not be considered extreme.





“On the first day of the war, my son called, we were both of the same opinion, we should fight to the end! On October 2, he called and said that we had lost Mataghis. We talked a few days later, he had done something that they had presented for promotion. “On October 6, I went to Artsakh, Hadrut, the same day my son died, I learned the news after returning to Yerevan,” he said.





Misak Avetisyan, who has been looking for his son’s body for 15 days, says that one of the many unanswered questions is why he was not given his son’s body stored in the refrigerator earlier.





His step is addressed not only to the authorities, but also to the society, he says, people are inadmissibly indifferent to the dangers threatening the homeland. “Artsakh is the door of our state; that” door “must be kept closed to the enemy.”





Misak Avetisyan, a participant in the three Artsakh wars, considers the government’s policy of disbanding the army inadmissible, saying that they want to create the impression that the army is incapable of anything, while it is not, the Armenian spirit is unbreakable, it is possible to recover. “