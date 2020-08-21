‘I Didn’t Expect That To Happen’ – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano family is warning others after a hacker got into their son’s online classroom and sent him threatening messages.

“I didn’t expect that to happen,” said Ashton, who is a sixth grade Plano ISD student.

His virtual school day got off to a normal start Wednesday morning, but during a lesson on Google Slides, it took a terrifying turn.

“About 10 minutes into the presentation, tabs started popping up,” he said. “They said really scary things, like I’m going to kill you and if you tell your teacher, that they’re going to kill me.”

The hacker even posted the student’s home address.

Despite the threats, Ashton did tell his teacher, who was able to see the messages and record them. Then Ashton came downstairs to let his mom know what happened.

“I was mad and angry and scared for him,” said Laura, who did not want to share the family’s last name. “Yea, just want to get down to the bottom of it.”

Cyber security experts say these types of hacks will keep happening with so many schools forced to make a quick transition to full e-learning this year.

“With that rush, will come increased cyber risks for schools and for their students and families,” said Patrick Thielen, a cyber security expert at Chubb.

Thielen recommends families check and…