John Thompson, a Democrat who is running for State House in Minnesota, simply recommended that the Minneapolis suburban area of Hugo be burned down. He stated this while ranting outside the house of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll throughout a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Saturday.

The protesters collected beyond Kroll’s house to require his resignation, implicating him of “fostering a toxic culture within the Minneapolis Police Department,” according toKSTP-TV One of the most extreme speakers was Thompson, who won the Democratic main for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 67A recently.

“I didn’t come here to be peaceful,” Thompson stated, going on to implicate Kroll of being a member of the Ku Klux Klan, even presuming regarding declare that he was the Grand Wizard.

“Why the f*** is we so peaceful in this [homophobic slur removed] neighborhood,” Thompson screamed. “F*** your motherf***ing peace, white racist motherf***ers!”

When Thompson saw a next-door neighbor holding a Blue Lives Matter flag, the Democrat informed him to “stick it up his a**.” He then recommended that the whole town ought to be burned down.

“This whole god***n state burned down for $20 goddamn dollars, you think we give a f*** about burning Hugo down?” he stated. “Blue lives do not indicate s *** to black …