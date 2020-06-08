‘I did a little dance’: PM Ardern declares New Zealand Covid-19 free – video | World news

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern, at parliament in Wellington, says there are no active cases of Covid-19  in the country. Ardern says she did a ‘little dance’ when she found out the news. ‘I showed (my daughter) Neve. She was caught a little by surprise but she joined in, having absolutely no idea why I was dancing around the lounge,’ she says.

