‘I did a little dance’: PM Ardern declares New Zealand Covid-19 free – video | World news

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern, at parliament in Wellington, says there are no active cases of Covid-19 in the country. Ardern says she did a ‘little dance’ when she found out the news. ‘I showed (my daughter) Neve. She was caught a little by surprise but she joined in, having absolutely no idea why I was dancing around the lounge,’ she says.
vivo Z5x SD 712 edition launched in China
Last years vivo Z5x has been re-purposed with a chipset update for the Chinese market. The new version includes the Snapdragon 712 in...
Paralysis recovery patients missing out on therapy while gyms are closed in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For nearly 3 months, exercise equipment has sat unused inside of NextStepRaleigh."We weren't really sure how long this was...
Trump says he wants to see policing done in a ‘more gentle fashion’
Trump said that the united states could not quit the “finest law enforcement anywhere in the world.” “We won’t be defunding our police,” he...
Here’s how Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri answer the question, ‘Do black lives matter?’
Digital assistants from Amazon, Apple, and Google state their support for the Black Lives Matter movement when prompted (via Business Insider)....
Roof Of 130-Year-Old North Side Church Collapses – CBS Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The roof of a historic Pittsburgh landmark gave way Monday afternoon. Bricks from the 130-year-old Christian Fellowship Center Church in...
University of Jordan faces backlash for inviting Israel-US academic to online workshop – Middle...
The University of Jordan is facing a backlash on social media marketing after it extended an invitation to an Israeli-American academic to give...
Florida police union offers to hire cops who were fired or resigned over police...
One Florida police organization has said it's going to re-hire those very officers accused of misconduct, and that offer is prompting outrage. On...
Why brands like Oreo are cutting back on wacky flavors right now
When stay-at-home orders went into effect this spring, Mondelez (MDLZ), General Mills (GIS), PepsiCo (PEP), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Campbell (CPB), Coca-Cola (KO) among...