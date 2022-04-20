A group of young people came to Freedom Square. Simultaneously with their arrival, the police deployed a large number of forces in Freedom Square.

“This is due to their fears, I do not know what they are afraid of,” Arthur Vanetsyan told reporters.

According to him, the involvement of young people is very important.

“I consider the involvement of young people to be the main, most important part of our work. “If the youth stands up and starts fighting for their rights, no one will be able to stop them,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.