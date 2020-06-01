Pink calls Trump “a coward and a racist” for his dealing with of the George Floyd demise protests. (Photo: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP through Getty Images)

Pink is slamming President Donald Trump’s response to the George Floyd demise protests.

Reacting to the president’s tweet calling for “LAW & ORDER!” — in addition to the information that he sheltered in a White House bunker amid the D.C. protests — the singer referred to as him “a coward,” “a racist” and “like everything else you’ve ever attempted in your life, A COMPLETE AND UTTER FAILURE.”

She went on to say she can’t wait to vote him out within the November election, including, “Maybe you’ll see the results from your baby bunker.”

You’re a coward and a racist and identical to every thing else you’ve ever tried in your life, A COMPLETE AND UTTER FAILURE. I can’t wait to vote you out in November. Maybe you’ll see the outcomes out of your child bunker https://t.co/YL12ogOsfD — P!nk (@Pink) June 1, 2020

On Instagram, Pink has shared many posts over the previous couple of days about Floyd being killed whereas in police custody in Minneapolis final week. One was a photograph of presidential hopeful Joe Biden taking a knee with protestors in Delaware. Originally posted by Alyssa Milano, it was captioned, “While Trump was hiding in a bunker, Joe Biden was protesting.”

Biden has urged peaceful protests, as many in massive cities throughout the U.S. have turned harmful with violence, arrests and looting. In distinction, Trump has threatened the usage of federal forces to “step in and do what has to be done” together with “using the unlimited power of our military and many arrests.” (Trump railed about Biden’s reaction on Twitter Monday.)

On Monday, former President Barack Obama shared an essay on how Americans can to use this second to “bring about real change.” He also spoke of the “small minority of folks who’ve resorted to violence,” saying, “Let’s not excuse violence, or rationalize it, or participate in it. If we want our criminal justice system, and American society at large, to operate on a higher ethical code, then we have to model that code ourselves.”

Story continues

I wrote out some ideas on how to make this second an actual turning level to result in actual change––and pulled collectively some sources to assist younger activists maintain the momentum by channeling their power into concrete motion. https://t.co/jEczrOeFdv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 1, 2020

Several celebrities participated within the protests over the weekend, together with Ariana Grande, Tessa Thompson, Nick Cannon, Kehlani, Kendrick Sampson, Halsey, John Cusack, Timothée Chalamet, Elle Page, Paris Jackson and Madison Beer.

Sampson recounted how he was hit by rubber bullets by police whereas protesting in Los Angeles. Cusack mentioned Chicago police got here at him with batons and hit his bike.

Other celebrities — Chrissy Teigen, Janelle Monae, Seth Rogan, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Don Cheadle — have present assist by making donations to go in the direction of bailing out these arrested for protesting or authorized funds.

Pink follows singers Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift in criticizing Trump’s response to Floyd’s demise. (Gaga additionally referred to as Trump a “racist,” whereas Swift mentioned he stoked “the fires of white supremacy and racism” throughout his time in workplace.)

On Friday, as a number of hundred protesters gathered outdoors the White House — a few of them throwing rocks and pushing on police barricades — Trump was rushed by Secret Service brokers right into a bunker inside, according to the Associated Press and different information retailers. He spent an hour within the bunker, which was designed for emergencies like terrorist assaults.

Read extra from Yahoo Entertainment: