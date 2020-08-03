I Can’t Wait For Trump To Be Pulled Out Of White House By Armed Forces

CNN factor April Ryan declared that if President Donald Trump lost the election, he would need to be taken out of the White House by “armed forces.”

Ryan: The President Is A Hypocrite

April Ryan appeared on CNN’s “Newsroom” with Ana Cabrera, and gone over President Trump’s current talk about prospective widespread citizen scams due to mail-in ballot and other Democrat strategies.

“April, if the president is concerned about the security of this election, the integrity of this election, why aren’t they investing more to make sure it is secure and can go forward without a hitch?” Cabrera put to Ryan.

Ryan stated that the president had plenty of “hypocrisy,” due to the fact that he has “already used mail-in voting himself, and he wasn’t complaining then.” Ryan argued that “everyone can see what this president is about,” which is that he is “trying to create doubt, he is now trying to go along on the bandwagon of voter suppression,” declaring that “he never ever wished to handle [it] in the past.”

“Police And Armed Forces” Needed To Pull Trump Out Of White House

“Going back to the issue of January 20th, about the president not leaving — Maya Angelou said, ‘if they show you who they are, believe them,’” Ryan continued. “The president has actually stated prior to, in lots of tweets, that he …