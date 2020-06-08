The rapper Snoop Dogg has just announced he will be voting in the next election for the very first time ever in the hopes of destroying President Donald Trump.

Snoop Dogg said in a new interview that he only wants to vote because he’s determined to play a role in removing Trump from office. “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” the rapper told The Real 92.3. “For many years it had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record.”

When asked if he will vote in November, Snoop Dogg said, “Definitely, ’cause we got to make a difference. I can’t talk about it and not be about it. I can’t tell you to do it then you don’t go do it. Everybody know I’m a front-liner. I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do.”

This comes two years after Snoop Dogg said in a profanity-laced rant that anyone who supports Trump is racist, including Kanye West. “I don’t give a f**k. I tell ’em straight up, ‘Motherf**ker, if you like that n**ga, you are a motherf**kin’ racist. F**k you and f**k him,” the rapper said, according to Daily Mail. Specifically talking about West, that he added: “When you drew the line and start pointing motherf**kers out and singling them out, f**k y’all then, n**ga. You and them.”

“Kanye too. Don’t forget about him too. F**k you too. Throw him in the bag, he right with them motherf***ers,” Snoop Dogg insisted, before going to say that Trump only has himself to blame for all of the criticism he’s got received. “He drew the lines. Before him, there were no lines. Everybody was everybody, we respected everything, we didn’t trip,” he said.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 7, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

