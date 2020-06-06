'I can't breathe': Australia's Black Lives Matter protests – in pictures

Tens of 1000’s of Australians have rallied in state capital cities and cities to march towards Indigenous deaths in custody and the killing of unarmed US man George Floyd. The Sydney protest was dominated illegal underneath Covid-19 restrictions by the New South Wales supreme courtroom on Friday earlier than being overturned by the courtroom of enchantment minutes earlier than the protest was because of begin

Black Lives Matter protests: Sydney rally given inexperienced gentle as courtroom ruling overturned

Continue studying…



Source link