‘I can’t believe you want to leave a club after one training session!’ – Man Utd flop Sanchez slammed for ‘scary’ mentality

The Chilean winger has actually been criticised for revealing his remorse over moving to Old Trafford from Arsenal 2 years back

Ray Parlour has slammed Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez for his “scary” mentality while calling him out for desiring to leave the club after his very first training session.

Sanchez sustained an ill- fated 18- month spell at United after choosing to leave Arsenal in January of 2018.

The Chile worldwide just handled to score 5 objectives in 45 looks throughout all competitors for the Red Devils, in the middle of enigma over his physical fitness levels and dedication to the club’s cause.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eventually considered the winger surplus to requirements, and he was sent on loan to Inter for the period of the 2019- 20 project.

Sanchez amazed Nerazzurri manager Antonio Conte enough to make a irreversible relocation to San Siro, where he is now contracted to stay for the next 3 years.

The 31- year- old opened on his time in Manchester throughout an Instagram live video previously today, and confessed to instantly regretting his choice to leave Arsenal.

“After the first training session I realised many things, I came home and asked my family and my manager if I could not break the contract and return to Arsenal, something did not fit me, but I had already signed,” he stated.

Former …