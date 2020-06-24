‘I can’t be silent about this’

Jordin Sparks recently took to Instagram to post a performance of her powerful ballad “Unknown” (from her new EP dropping this week), that has been recorded in February but has taken on more emotional weight throughout the growing Black Lives Matter movement.

“With everything that’s been happening in our nation right now, with Breonna Taylor — which they still need to charge those cops for — and Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd and just everything that’s been happening, and people of color and Black people are still being harmed, it took on another meaning with that too, just because things are unknown,” Sparks tells Yahoo Entertainment.

A scroll through Sparks’s Instagram feed and Stories shows frequent BLM posts, including tributes to George Floyd and Colin Kaepernick and videos of her marching in her first BLM protest in Los Angeles. It’s an activist tone which could surprise some fans of the now 30-year-old singer, who was first thrust in to the public eye via the historically conservative talent show American Idol. Sparks was only 17 at the time, making her the youngest Idol winner ever, and until recently she was relatively quiet when it found politics. But she says now is the time on her behalf, and for all, to be vocal.

“I’ve always had this feeling. I’ve always wanted to say something, but I haven’t. And it was because of those reasons, they don’t even make sense anymore. Like, they’re just excuses at this point. But I finally had a moment where I was like, ‘I don’t care. I don’t care anymore,’” Sparks explains. “And so I really had to check in with myself and go, ‘There’s somebody who’s sitting across the country seeing this comment, and they disagree with me. Is that going to keep me from actually speaking about what’s right?’ … The fear of my husband leaving [the house] and potentially not coming back, the fear that the people see my son as so adorable and cute right now but in a few years might see him as a threat, I have to speak on that.”

Sparks says it absolutely was watching the video of Floyd’s murder and weeping with her husband, Dana Isaiah (“a golden, sweet Black man who would never hurt a fly”), that was a no-turning-back moment for her. “Both people were just so emotional over what happened and what has been happening to Black people in this country, and it was just time,” she recalls.

Seeing Floyd call out for his mama in the shocking video was especially heartbreaking for Sparks, as a mother herself. “I have a son now who is also going to be viewed as Black in this world, even though he’s lighter and has blue eyes. … I mean, if that was Dana or [my son] DJ, I don’t know what I would do. I would probably tear up everything. Oh, my gosh, I can’t even imagine it,” she says, choking up. “It’s impossible for me to imagine any mother across this country not feeling anything, not feeling any empathy — although we have seen that there are people who do not care about what happened to [Floyd], and it just doesn’t make any sense. You know, we’re all humans. We all bleed the same blood. We all bleed red when we’re cut.”

DJ is 2 years old right now, but Sparks knows that sooner or later she and her husband will have to sit him down and have an arduous discussion about police brutality and the risks he can face as a Black man in America. “I honestly don’t know what I’m going to say,” Sparks admits. “The thought of being forced to tell a young child that people might not like him just because of the color of his skin, I can’t believe that I actually have to own that conversation. … I am hoping that by the time he’s of age when we would need to tell him that it’s much better than this, that the world is preferable to it is at this time. I just need certainly to hope that that is where we’re headed, that that’s what this movement is doing — and that eventually, hopefully when he has young ones, he’ll not have to have that conversation again.”

Sparks has already established some tough conversations with her own parent — her father, Phillippi Sparks, who played in the NFL from 1992 to 2001 — about racism, considering that the NFL’s punishment of Kaepernick troubled them deeply and sadly tarnished their love of football. (Sparks wrote a subtle protest on her hand when she sang at a game in 2017.)