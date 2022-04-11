Gevorg Nazaryan, the head of the Nature Protection Department, said during a bureaucratic consultation in the Yerevan City Hall today that work is underway to plant trees on Tsitsernakaberd, but there are some problems. The mayor urged to say clearly when the tree planting will start and what problems there are. “Mr. Nazaryan, when could we announce that we are planting trees there? Otherwise, we did, we brought, we put, we raised, we dug the hole, when do we plant trees? At what time do they plant trees? ”

Landscaping and Environment Protection NGO representative said that the land is now in the institute where the expertise is conducted and when the land issue is resolved, they will do. “They said it should be this week.”

He also said that they have chosen trees with closed roots that can be planted even during the planting season. Hrachya Sargsyan demanded to set a clear date for the tree planting, in response, they said that it did not depend on them, it depended on the institute. Hrachya Sargsyan responded, “Everything depends on us, the problem is in us. I can tell you for sure that we did not plant trees there. Congratulations to all of us. “

Lusine BUDAGHYAN