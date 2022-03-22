Emma Palyan, a member of the “Civil Contract” faction, called on Aregnaz Manukyan from the “Hayastan” faction to return to the field of parliamentary diplomacy at the NA plenary sitting today, criticizing Manukyan’s qualifications today on the occasion of the delegation headed by Alen Simonyan to Bali. Aregnaz Manukyan spoke from the floor during the speech, and NA Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan reprimanded him. The second reprimand was given at the end of Palyan’s speech. “Which will you prefer, Mrs. Manukyan, should I go or tell you?” “Goodbye,” Rubinyan told Manukyan and waved.

Then Armenuhi Kyureghyan from the “Hayastan” faction approached the tribune and reminded Tumanyan’s famous line for the CP ․ “It is still far from the man on your way.” Rubinyan interrupted ․ “After all.” Armenuhi Kyureghyan hurried to remind that the CP regularly quotes literature, and she read a line from Tumanyan. “I can quote such literature from here that I will not allow you to insult the deputies from here,” Rubinyan continued.

Kyureghyan insisted ․ “I do not insult, I read Tumanyan’s quartet.” Rubinyan said that if he heard an insult at the moment, he would turn off the microphone. Noise was heard from the ranks of CP members. Armenuhi Kyureghyan asked, “Have you read, do you know what Tumanyan’s quartet is about?” “Shut up, everyone,” shouted Ruben Rubinyan.

Luiza SUKIASYAN