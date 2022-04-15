I can not talk about the role that Russia can play in this issue. The statement was made by State Department spokesman Ned Price, referring to the journalist’s observation that the United States and France “deliberately close the door on Russia’s mediation efforts.”

“What I can say is that we are ready to involve Armenia and Azerbaijan, again bilaterally. [ձևաչափով] “or with like-minded partners, including through the OSCE mechanism,” Price said.

He noted that the United States remains committed to promoting a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future in the South Caucasus. “And we welcome the meeting of Prime Minister Pashinyan և President Ali ում in Brussels on April 6, including the positive moments of the formation of a bilateral commission on the preparation of peace talks and demarcation,” Price said.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN