On Thursday, April 21, the head of Goris community Arush Arushanyan convened a special session of the Council of Elders. This was the first sitting of Arushanyan, who was released from prison, after the “Aorush Arushanyan” bloc was elected and formed a majority in the October 2021 elections to the Goris Council of Elders. 18 out of 21 members of the Council of Elders participated in the session.

“We have worked in principle, we work and we will work in the same way. I wish you great energy from God to realize the thoughts of you and our fellow citizens, “said the mayor of Goris, opening the special session and congratulating the members of the Council of Elders. Arushanyan is convinced that, as in the previous period, this time the members of the Council of Elders will fulfill their mandates with honor.

Before moving on to the agenda, Arush Arushanyan also referred to one of the issues included in the agenda of the previous sitting, which, according to the mayor, “has become a topic of speculation in some media that we are taking territory from Yerkrapah.”

It should be reminded that at the April 5 sitting of the Goris Council of Elders, the area with a total area of ​​94.3 square meters from the 2nd floor of the administrative building No. 2 at 3 Mashtots Street, Goris, was leased to “Axis” Limited Liability Company, the founder of which Arush Arushanyan’s father is Gagik Arushanyan. Although the area was previously leased to “Ar-Group” LLC in 2018, the area was mainly used by the Union of Yerkrapah Volunteers.

“It is no secret that I have warm relations with Sasun Mikaelyan, the leader of YVU, therefore, I can not take territory from Yerkrapah. There is a legislative gap, the problem will be solved at the next sitting. “This area will serve both the” Axis “company and YVU, both will use it, if necessary, the area will also be provided to YVU, in particular, to the chairman of YVU Sasun Mikaelyan,” said Arush Arushanan, emphasizing that He wants the issue to “become a subject of some political speculations.” “We have never had a problem with political approaches, there is not and I think there will not be. “Our approach is to keep our country, therefore those rumors are not serious,” the Goris mayor explained to the members of the Council of Elders.

The agenda of the special session of the Council of Elders included only two issues: the process of the first quarter of the 2022 budget execution of Goris community and the agreement to submit 2022 program applications in order to receive targeted allocations (subsidies) from the RA state budget.

The next session of the Council of Elders is scheduled for May 5.

Armen DAVTYAN