Hripsime Arshakyan, a pedagogue at Nor Kyank village secondary school, has been fired. He joins the opposition and goes out to fight.
“According to my own application, I was fired from the job of a pedagogue in the secondary school of Nor Kyank village, Ararat region. I am going to fight with my friends for the sake of my right to have a homeland.
The men of my house fought against the Turks for the sake of Artsakh. I am going to carry on my shoulders with honor the honor and responsibility of being a member of Vrezh, Gegham և Artak Arshakyan’s house.
The struggle for the homeland is a sacred struggle, one should not get tired of it.
Our march will start today at 10:30 from Tigranashen.
“My friends and I will go to the end,” Arshakyan said.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.