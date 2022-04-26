Hripsime Arshakyan, a pedagogue at Nor Kyank village secondary school, has been fired. He joins the opposition and goes out to fight.

“According to my own application, I was fired from the job of a pedagogue in the secondary school of Nor Kyank village, Ararat region. I am going to fight with my friends for the sake of my right to have a homeland.

The men of my house fought against the Turks for the sake of Artsakh. I am going to carry on my shoulders with honor the honor and responsibility of being a member of Vrezh, Gegham և Artak Arshakyan’s house.

The struggle for the homeland is a sacred struggle, one should not get tired of it.

Our march will start today at 10:30 from Tigranashen.

“My friends and I will go to the end,” Arshakyan said.



