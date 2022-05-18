Months later, I knocked on the door of Sisian’s house to write “good things” about Poghos Nersisyan, a 44-day war victim. The woman, Tamara Nersisyan, was humanly moved, cried, and caressed that for the first time in two years she became an official who knocked on her door, became interested in her, and remembered Paul. He only hinted that on the first New Year of death, an official, like a duty, entered the house for a few seconds and that was it. There was so much pain in Mrs. Tamar, so many unspoken words, so much to say that she burst into tears from her wet heart and filled the house with Paul’s precious, humorous stories, words and conversation with the taste and smell of angels.

When Poghos decided to go to war at that age, Mrs. Tamara told me that she still wanted to go to Artsakh. they have gone: When the brethren sat and talked about the subject after the war, Paul listened in silence and each time regretted how he had missed that war, how he had been deprived of speaking like the brothers. He just knew the war was over. Unfortunately, the war was not over and is not over.

When we buried 51-year-old Poghos Nersisyan from Angeghakot in the Sisian military pantheon on December 20, 2020, our fellow villagers unequivocally argued that age could not be a reason for Poghos not to go to defend the homeland, as he had been a contract soldier in the Sisian military unit for seven years. lived the life of a soldier for years.

“Paul could not have gone, but his essence was that if he did not go, he would have a heart attack. He left for his dignity, ours, and the dignity of all of us, “said Gurgen Poghosyan from Angeghakot and urged me to write good things about the boys, because they are worthy, very worthy, which was followed by all of us. I write the answer about the victims with my blood…

Paul could not not go, his whole family is patriotic, it is the sweet infection that fell on you, you can not “get rid”. This was our patriotic war. There is no home that has no participants and no loss. I do not differentiate between the martyrs for the homeland, glory and honor to all, I just have a little reservation: those twenty-year-olds were our light, the slightly older ones were our lamp, but they are all on the same plate. Eternal glory to them, eternal humility, “said fellow villager Samvel Karapetyan, whose older brother died in the Patriotic War, his other brother Volodyan in the first Artsakh, his brother’s 20-year-old grandson Vahagan Hovakimyan in the 44-day war.

“Paul was born into a large family, there were 4 sisters and 3 brothers. The last one is a pair. It was a devoted, friendly, organized family, I am thankful that I married that Armenian traditional family. “My parents wanted to marry me to someone else, but Paul kidnapped me twice and said, ‘I will love you for 7 years, I will give it to someone else.’ “When I kidnapped her for the third time, I agreed to go alone, not to be dragged away,” says Tamar, thanking Paul for all that Paul has given her in her 35 years of marriage. Thank you for her 3 children, thank you that, as she says, an arrogant, nose-piercing, immortal girl like her made a real person, an innocent, humble, ascending, respectful and appreciative person, a caring mother, a loving woman, all beautiful human qualities he awoke in himself and eliminated all bad qualities. Paul made himself like him.

Tamara, a 50-year-old woman, happily remembers her 49th birthday, when during the day Paul took her to the neighbor’s garden to “steal a rose”, to the owner, Hopar, do you not know that it is someone else’s garden? How can I not know, I know that it is not allowed, but our son-in-law, the Prime Minister, has been standing there for a long time, why should I not give flowers to our son-in-law? ” Tamara left her slipper in an awkward position and “ran away”. He happily remembers “finding” 20 thousand from a box of napkins on his 50th birthday. On the eve of going to the Noravan military unit, Paul left the woman to buy him a birthday present on his behalf.

He happily remembers going to Rosehip together on September 26, the day before the war. ‘s sick with coronary heart disease, at 40 degrees Celsius he later squeezed the juice, but for the second year in a row he could not open the jars, take the mushrooms he had brought out of the freezer… Before returning, he asked his father to tie an oven on the plot. Paul tied the oven and as much as there was a neighborhood, gathered around his head, nothing happened to the family. In the evening he stuffed potatoes in the oven of the house and said, “Well, what can I do? I’m such a dirty man, too.” One day, after the first Artsakh war, he brought home a fellow villager with mental problems, who got black from burning a car tire in the house. Paul bathed her, put on her clothes, put a bag of food with her, and left. The previous year of the war, he had harvested an unprecedented crop of peaches, called the passer-by in the neighborhood, filled the gut, said goodbye, said, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.” He taught me to live like that, he said that whoever does not appreciate, God will appreciate, “says Tamara.

Paul’s every word was a joke, a joke. My wife or our Prime Minister applied to the woman էր She was physically fit, but she was light-hearted. Rubbing her fat belly on the ground, she put the bundle on her grandchildren, turned it over, and then joked that her grandmother also wanted to sit on my back, give her a place, too, and laughter filled the house. The next day, the neighbors scolded him for the noise. “How could I say that they are not children? Paul is the mess in our house. My house was in disarray, but my house was full. “Now this loneliness is killing me,” says the woman.

Early in the morning of September 27, 2020, Poghos called Tamara at work from the Sisian power grid to report the war, asking the child to be careful not to let him go to positions. The “child” was the 23-year-old son of Pargev, a contract soldier of the Sisian military unit, who was to take bread to the Sisian positions. “He made so many jokes about the war, I thought it was another joke, I said, how can Pargev not take a soldier’s bread,” says Poghos’s wife. – The gift took the soldier’s bread that day and for several days. On September 30, I packed up my son and packed my backpack. Paul rolled his eyes and said, “Arrange it, I can not sit still, I will go.” When I reminded him of his age, he said, “It doesn’t matter, I can not rest my head on the pillow and send my child to the gully.” When the father took his “bushlat” out of his son’s belongings, the woman objected, saying, “If you take it out, the child will catch a cold.” Feeling the seriousness of the moment, the gravity of the situation, the carnal Paul “put to work” his humor: “You think of the child, do not you?”

The next day, he gathered 7-8 friends at their house, fearing that they would send him to war with laughter and humor. On October 1, he left the house telling a joke, in a happy mood, said goodbye to his grandchildren, promised to come in the evening, but 9-year-old Nver cried, repeating several times that his grandfather would not come either, don’t you understand, grandfather is at war? goes, will not come. Did they understand, did they not understand, who knows, but the war at that time was a kind of “faceless” word that only then had to show its monstrous face ին On October 3, her birthday, Mrs. Tamar waited To the question of her husband and him, aren’t you going to come? Poghos, already putting aside humor and jokes, answered: Aren’t you a child too? Paul asked his son to take good care of his mother, and to tell his wife, “You know that I came for a purpose, oh, I do not want to run away.”

Until the last moment, Paul “did not lay down his mighty weapon, humor.” On October 14, he called Tamar to “reprimand” her for not confessing her love once in so many years, for not saying warm words, which surprised her greatly. “I said, ‘Why do you say such a thing? A person who has lived together for 35 years will not love me.’ On the day of his death, he called and said, “Tamar, stand up, as long as these homeless Turks are not firing, let me tell you a joke.” “He told the joke, he turned it off,” says Tamara, saying that she had decided the next day that Paul would call her, say warm words to her, and lift her spirits. The next day Paul did not call. He never called again. “I still did not have time to say warm words to her,” says Tamara with tears in her eyes, and torments that she could not say the warmest, warmest words of her heart to the man who taught her how to become human, to remain human, not to lose her human image.

Relatives found him on the 65th day of the search. Poghos Nersisyan and Edgar Sargsyan were left under the ground after the bombing of the plane, two people were injured and crawled out of the area and survived. “Thank God, the light of both families did not go out,” says Tamara, adding that as soon as he got out of the car, Paul’s strong body, as his twin brother said, called him, he felt his brother.

Mrs. Tamara says that a few days after her husband’s funeral, on December 29, she called the hotline. The young man who knew her voice was surprised by Tamar’s call, because their victim had been found and buried. “I said, ‘I called to apologize for every rude word, every wrong phrase I said during the search, which surprised the young man on the phone. It was the only case in thousands of calls when an apology was made. Paul made me like that, he taught me to be forgiving and thankful at the same time. I’m thankful he made me like him. It is very difficult for me without him now, but his kind image and name give me the strength to live and keep his memory, ”says Tamara Nersisyan.



ARCHAT AMIRYAN

PS Paul often said to the girls, “One of the children did not bring a present to my grandfather, I would be happy.” The daughter Ruzan, who lives in Sisian, was justifying herself: I am already older, after 30, but my father promised that when you come back from the war, I will bring him… The mother often reminded her daughter of the promise made by her father, Months later, Ruzan told her mother good news. She will have a couple in September 2022.

“God took one, gave two,” said Tamara.

“Aravot” daily

17.05.2022: