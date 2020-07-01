I built my own camera with a Raspberry Pi 4

It’s always been a dream of mine to put my vintage camera lenses to work again, so when the Raspberry Pi Foundation released a camera system that supported C- and CS-mount lenses, I knew I had to have one and turn it in to a custom digital camera. There was only one thing standing in how: my total and complete lack of coding knowledge.

My plan was to place the new Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera inside the human anatomy of a toy 35mm camera I had, giving me a way to use my vintage lenses and never having to pay for processing film.

The Raspberry Pi is a super tiny computer that is highly programmable. People have used these to program everything from smart mirrors, to portable arcades, to COVID-19 case counters, and even super smart, super techie greenhouses. They are tiny boxes that — if you know how exactly to code — can do virtually anything.

For my build, I used the $50 HQ Camera Mod, a Raspberry Pi 4 computer, a USB-C portable 10,000mAh charger, a 3.5-inch touchscreen, jumper wires, a mini push button switch, the body of a Ninoka NK-700 35mm camera, and two vintage C-mount lenses.

The plan was simple: plug in the HQ camera board to the Raspberry Pi, program the system to take photos using a button, and place all the components to the gutted human anatomy of a toy, 35mm camera I found in my basement. Carrying out the program was, well, not as straightforward.

The official Raspberry Pi Camera guide is free online and filled with code for programing different functions like stop-motion photography or establishing a security camera. But I quickly realized that, for an amateur like myself, copying and pasting code in to a terminal was a game of chance, plus one in which I had almost no luck. Most code came back error messages, and on the off chance the code yielded the results I wanted, I had simply no idea how or, moreover, why it worked.

After phoning many friends and reading the HQ Camera’s user manual upward of 50 times, I surely could program my camera to take photos using a button, which allowed me to assemble the camera’s hardware and fundamentally get me out on earth taking photos. I added an external battery pack to power the device and a 3.5-inch touchscreen for previewing and operating my camera’s pc software.

But even that didn’t visit plan. Tune into the video for more setbacks and my rapid decline in self confidence.



Grid View













Outside of the hellscape that is coding as a complete beginner while also creating a nine-minute video alone throughout a pandemic, Raspberry Pi’s HQ Camera mod is very capable because of its size and the $50 it costs. There are endless possibilities with these tiny computers, but for now, I’m happier seeing what everyone on Reddit arises with instead of trying to create something of my own.

Photography by Becca Farsace / The Verge