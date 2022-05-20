The Genocide is something that should never be repeated on the planet, with no eggs, announced today the President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, adding that in the morning he laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of the Genocide.

According to him, what he said is very appropriate especially now, when Russia and Ukraine are at war.

At the same time, the President of Lithuania expressed confidence that his visit will support the development of the potential of Armenia-Lithuania relations.

“I believe we can benefit from our relationship in business, education and many other areas,” said Gitanas Nauseda.