“We are faced with a simple choice: stay at home, become a Turk, shrink, one day become a small city-state within a country or take to the streets, put an end to this power loved by the Turks,” he said at a rally in France Square. said director Mher Mkrtchyan.

He expressed conviction that every person who has fought today for the sake of the future generation, for the sake of their children living in Armenia and being Armenian, is ready not to be broken, not to be disappointed.

“I believe that many Armenians who have not yet joined us and are sitting at home are also ready. They want to make sure that the people here will go to the end. They want to be sure that the political forces here will go to the end. I believe they will go.

I believe we will all go to the end. “And most importantly, I sincerely believe that the end of the traitors’ rule is approaching,” said Mher Mkrtchyan.