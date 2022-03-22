The draft law “On Amendments to the Tax Code” authored by “Hayastan” faction MP Aghvan Vardanyan proposes to exempt the printing of books and the import of necessary materials from it from value added tax. The aim is to promote reading, education, and support the publishing industry.

Today, during the discussion of the issue of including the draft in the agenda of the NA plenary sittings, Aghvan Vardanyan informed that such privileges have been established by about thirty countries of the world.

He mentioned that the CP abstained from voting in the commission, the draft received a negative conclusion.

Taguhi Ghazaryan, a representative of the lead committee and a member of the “Civil Contract” faction, explained what they considered problematic. “The problem is diagnosed accurately, because there is a different approach to the taxation of different types of literature, but in terms of privileges they also exist in Armenia. For example, children’s literature and pedagogical literature are exempt from taxes. The draft also proposes to exempt fiction and publicist literature from taxes, but it is problematic that it is also proposed to exempt imported raw materials from taxes. It is very difficult to decide. Is the imported paper for publishing or will it become a booklet or a napkin? It is difficult to decide. This paper is also sold in bookstores. The same goes for the glue. ”

According to Ghazaryan, the approach of their political force is that the funding of libraries should be increased, which will stimulate the visit ․ “If the recruitment budget increases, the number of readers will also increase. It is a good option for availability, the books will be sold with VAT. I suggest voting against, because the bill must go through other stages of discussion before coming here. “

Hearing this, Aghvan Vardanyan announced ․ “I beg you not to give Mrs. Ghazaryan wrong, unfounded assessments to the legislative initiatives. Secondly, let me inform you that I have suggested that if there are any questions, I am ready to remove the second point (means the import section of publishing materials – ed.). “Unfortunately, the commission did not respond to that, so it is not fair to come here to say that the main problem is the imported goods.”

As a result of the voting, the draft was not included in the agenda of the plenary sessions. “Against” voted 60, “for” – 30, “abstained” – 1 deputy.

Luiza SUKIASYAN