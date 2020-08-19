I ate the Carolina Reaper because the Leafs scored a goal

So here we are– 8 days given that the Maple Leafs were removed from the NHL qualifiers.

And remarkably, I’m still here making Leafs videos, however this video was not one I wished to make.

lol if the Leafs rating in the 2nd duration i’ll consume the carolina reaper in a be-leaf video — Nick Barden (@Nickbarden) August 4, 2020

I tweeted this in the 2nd duration of video game 2 of the NHL qualifiers versusthe Columbus Blue Jackets 30 seconds after I hit tweet, Auston Matthews deflected in a Zach Hyman pass and the rest was history.

Until now, where I in fact consume the World’sHottest Pepper Yes, I’m insane.