“We have clearly stated that Nikol has no mandate for the people to conduct any negotiations on behalf of the Republic of Armenia,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, NA Deputy Speaker, member of the “Hayastan” faction, one of the organizers of the Resistance Movement, referring to RA Prime Minister Nikol on May 22. Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels, during which, as it is known, in addition to a private conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, a trilateral Pashinyan-Michel-Ali meeting is planned.

“I address the people he will meet, saying very clearly that those 6 proposals presented by the Republic of Armenia have nothing to do with the will and interests of the Armenian people.

“Therefore, any agreement reached with Nikol is illegitimate for nothing,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan said about the upcoming negotiations.

He informed that during the mentioned visit, the views of the citizens who came out to fight, the political forces will be referred to in much more detail at the rally expected on May 21.