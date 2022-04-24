The message of the third President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

“Today, the day of remembrance of the victims of the genocide against the Armenian people, I reaffirm the message I sounded before: to be a patriot before being a claimant.

As long as the Republic of Turkey has adopted a policy of misleading its own society and the world at the highest state level. A new trick to dull the vigilance of the international community. Action must be taken to prevent this.

I appeal to the sober judges, who have learned lessons from history, who have national dignity, who put the freedom and independence of the Homeland above everything.

Let us oppose by all possible and impossible means the weak, cowardly, begging for peace, skin-loving species that is alien to our essence and alien to our spirit. Let us publicly condemn and not tolerate that kind of patriot next to us. Let us be vigilant, always ready to fight when our enemy tries to make his age-old dream come true again.

I appeal to my compatriots who have forgotten the Homeland in their daily worries, do not consider the defense of their own country their job or are disappointed and disappointed in everything.

For the sake of your children’s future, for their right to live freely and independently in their own country, for the sake of the immortal memory of our martyrs who fought and lived for centuries, get out of the coma, banish your indifference and despair, and stand by your struggling brothers and sisters. Their struggle is for you and your children tomorrow.

I appeal to the citizens of the Republic of Turkey.

Do not allow your authorities to deceive you by declaring that “nothing happened in terms of human tragedy” at the beginning of the last century, that there is no evidence of the presence of the Armenian people in the territory of historical Armenia, that one and a half million Armenians were not subjected to ethnic cleansing and massacres. More than a million Armenian civilized values ​​have not been and are being destroyed in present-day Turkey. Look around you, find and talk to your own compatriots still living next to you, whose parents and relatives have witnessed all this, some of them even tried to save their Armenian neighbors from the state-planned genocide. Seek the truth, seek it everywhere, because its traces, no matter how much they try to hide and eliminate them, are scattered all over the world.

Find և read eyewitness accounts, believe in your persecuted intellectuals for the truth, who had the courage and honesty to speak the truth. In a better world, knowing the truth, fighting for it, and not losing common sense is essential to living peacefully side by side.

I appeal to the states that have recognized the Armenian Genocide and condemned that crime against humanity.

You have proved your commitment to universal values ​​with your courageous and upright attitude, you have put justice above political, economic and other interests, which deserves respect and gratitude.

I appeal to the states that have not yet recognized the genocide committed against the Armenian people. The first genocide of the early 20th century, the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire, took place before the eyes of progressive humanity, amid the indifference, silence, or overreaction of civilized nations. And humanity paid a very high price for that, it paid for the xenophobia, ethnic cleansing and genocide repeated against other peoples of the world that continue to this day. Remember, if the genocidal criminal regimes are not brought to justice, if the crime is not condemned, it may one day happen to your peoples.