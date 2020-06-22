I am worried about Egypt – Middle East Monitor

I am worried about Egypt; really worried. The treatment for its issues, though, is straightforward: talk to Turkey and Sudan and avoid Israel, Saudi Arabi and the UAE.

Egypt was late in trying to handle the issue of Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam upstream on the River Nile however the military option is very costly. Instead, Egypt must search for Israel’s role in Ethiopia. Threatening military action is evidence of political and diplomatic failure, nonetheless it is not too late for Egypt in order to avoid the traps that have been set for it.

Indeed, dealing with both Ethiopian and Libyan files should stem from Egypt’s own interests related to its national security. This requires it to distance it self from the UAE and Saudi agendas.

The country is facing pressure on its national security from the challenge of the Ethiopian Dam, which threatens Egypt’s food and water security, as well as the challenge of Libya. The latter threatens every part of life in its neighbour.

READ: Egypt includes a ‘legitimate right’ to intervene in Libya, Sisi says

Talking to Turkey about the Libyan issue is now an urgent necessity for Cairo. Once Khalifa Haftar’s plan didn’t take control of the administrative centre, his Russian allies were quick to speak to the Turks. Egypt must talk to the serious actors.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s speech to the Egyptian army on the Libyan border was rough. He told the troops to prepare for missions beyond Egypt.

Getting the Egyptian army associated with Libya is only going to serve Israel’s interests and can strengthen Addis Ababa’s position on the Renaissance Dam crisis. Relying on the tribes in the east is no longer a viable option.

Egypt should review its foreign policies thoroughly, starting with a redefinition of its position on Israel and the Palestinian issue. No significantly less than the Mubarak era should really be a guide on that relationship.

Libyan army: Al-Sisi’s remarks a ‘war declaration’

As well as Turkey, it will involve Algeria in the Libya file, looking at the problem from all its sides and not from the narrow angle connected to the counter-revolution agenda of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Egypt has spoken and dealt with Hamas, even though it is really a political Islam movement, because Cairo is looking at the problem in the Sinai Peninsula as one of national security which should be considered from an Egyptian perspective. Turkey’s presence in Libya is uncomfortable for Cairo, but accepting it and opening a dialogue is a thousand times a lot better than the useless military option.

I am worried about Egypt, since it is lost and resorting to the illusions of the 1960s. I are interested to be strong and a leader of the Arab nation. There is really a dangerous chain surrounding it, but the solution is simple: speak to Turkey and Sudan, and stay away from Israel and other allies who are utilizing it for their own interests.

Translated from The New Khaleej, 21 June 2020.

The views expressed in this article participate in the author and don’t necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.