An agreement between the Organization of German International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Golden Apricot International Film Festival and the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia was ratified at the National Cinematheque of the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia. The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, EU Ambassador was also present at the ceremony Andrea Victorin.

As a result of the cooperation of these organizations, as well as the Goethe Institute, it became possible to equip the big hall of the Cinema House with modern cinema equipment. After the signing ceremony, the renovated Grand Hall of the Cinema House was opened and the audience watched Terence Malik’s film “Hidden Life” as the first screening.

“I am just happy to be here and to meet you all. “Once we had a wonderful day here, I drank a little too much brandy that day, I left my signature on the famous wall of the Fireplace, for which I am very grateful. I am very impressed with this place and the opportunities it offers.” said the EU Ambassador. He also expressed hope that the “National Cinematheque” cinema museum of the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia will become one of the pearls of Yerevan. Speaking about the re-equipment of the Cinema Hall, Andrea Victorin added that she is not familiar with the technical details, but is sure that it needs it the most.

“There are so many negative feelings circulating in this city at this time, it is all about the past, and we must look to the future. We are convinced that culture is the right field that can and has the opportunity to develop and build a national identity by giving a positive direction. The European Union attaches great importance to creative technologies and the introduction of creative business. “I am confident that after the wonderful renovation of this wonderful place, it will give another impetus to the development of cultural tourism in Armenia,” said the EU Ambassador.

“We have already started distributing your gift to all cinematographers in Armenia. We offer the opportunity to open and close their festivals here for free. “For example, my dear friend Arayik Manukyan started classes with students in these halls,” said the chairman of the Golden Apricot Film Festival, one of the founders of the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia. Harutyun Khachatryan.

Gohar HAKOBYAN