‘I am the coach of Real Madrid, that’s it’ – Zidane dismisses doubts over his future

Zinedine Zidane transferred to mark out any speculation over his future on Friday, insisting he will be the Real Madrid coach next season.

Madrid’s 2019-20 project lastly pertained to an end at the Etihad Stadium with a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League– Los Blancos leaving the competitors at the last-16 phase with a 4-2 aggregate loss.

The club do have the league title to reveal for the project, and it is their very first La Liga crown considering that 2017.

When asked after the video game if he prepared to be in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2020-21, Zidane provided a bold reaction.

“Well, I’m here, I’m Madrid’s coach until something happens which is out of the ordinary. I’m here, of course,” he informed a press conference.

“You do not need to believe anything. I am the coach of Madrid, and that’s it.

“There are no more questions to ask in this regard. Now we are all going to rest and we will return to have a great season.”

Raphael Varane’s mistake talented Raheem Sterling an early opener in Manchester, though Karim Benzema’s outstanding header provided Madrid hope midway through the very first half.

However, their opportunities of advancing to the quarter-finals were dealt a deadly blow in the 68 th …