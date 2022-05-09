Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander of the Defense Army, Lieutenant General K. Vardanyan’s message on the occasion of Victory Day, Artsakh Republic Defense Army օրվա Shushi Liberation Day.

Dear comrades-in-arms,

Dear compatriots,

It is already the second year that we celebrate May 9, one of the brightest days of our calendar, the day of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the liberation of Shushi and the Defense Army, in a darkened mood. Of course, we all know the reasons, but it is true that the painful losses suffered as a result of the 44-day war do not diminish the huge contribution of the Armenian people to the Great Patriotic War. The glorious victory of the Armenian spirit, the Armenian warrior on May 9 in Shushi.

In the early days of the Great Patriotic War or in the difficult days when Azerbaijan launched the infamous Koltso operation, it was hard to imagine that the Soviet army with devastating blows would raise the banner of victory in Berlin and that yesterday’s civilian soldier would soon liberate Shushi.

Both victories were made possible by strong collective will, the ability to unite around potential goals at the right time, self-sacrifice and heroism on the battlefield, and consistent, hard work behind the scenes.

Now is the time to show those qualities again. The best way to honor the memory of our compatriots who died defending the homeland is to build the country of their dreams. On that path we have no right to be depressed or discouraged, not a drop of shed blood is meaningless as long as there is a free, independent Artsakh. We remain determined to make our national goals and aspirations a reality.

Dear compatriots,

First of all, I would like to congratulate our dear veterans of the Great Patriotic War, the participants of the operation to liberate Shushi, and the families of our fallen comrades-in-arms. What you and your relatives have done obliges us to do everything to make the future they all imagine a reality.

I congratulate all those who are still fulfilling their duty to the homeland, defending its borders.

Congratulations to all of us.

I am sure that our victories are still ahead.