Realizing the seriousness of the situation, I made a decision to join the statement on Artsakh, being fully in favor of each of its points, said in an interview with Aysor.am, Honored Art Worker, animator Davit Sahakyants.

Referring to the protest actions that have recently started from Freedom Square, our interlocutor mentioned that he tries to participate in them as actively as possible.

“I am sure this is the case when all the forces are really united, the struggle will definitely be crowned with success. “Because victory can be only in case of a united struggle,” said David Sahakyants.

The Honored Art Worker emphasized that everyone, including many of his artistic friends, realizes the seriousness of the moment, there are only a few intellectuals who agree with the current situation in the country.

“I will definitely advise the rest of those who do not agree to join this struggle, because this is the question of whether our homeland exists or not, the question of our existence.

In my opinion, this is a really fair struggle, I call on everyone to join this struggle, “said Davit Sahakyants, adding that the artist’s mission is not only to sell tickets, but also the obligation to stand by the nation in difficult situations.

It should be reminded that a number of political, art, science and other figures joined the statement on Artsakh, Armenian-Azerbaijani, Armenian-Turkish relations. A group of individuals came up with a corresponding initiative, addressing the concerned circles of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora to join that statement.