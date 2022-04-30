We have not discussed at the moment who will be the decentralized, united leader of the network struggle or who will occupy what position in the future, the head of the NA “I have honor” faction, the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan said at the meeting with journalists.

He mentioned that in reality they are not fighting only for a change of government, but they are fighting for one idea, to have a powerful country, Armenia, Artsakh, a dignified Armenian living in Armenian countries.

“That leader will be me, you, Ishkhan Saghatelyan or the other, at this moment, believe me, it has not been discussed. Tomorrow, the next day, if we get to the stage where we have to talk about who should hold what position in the future government, believe me, we have that personnel base. We have such a personnel base that even the government does not have it, but the foundations of the state are so shattered that we must include all the forces in the reconstruction of Armenia that are able to work for Armenia and Artsakh, no matter where they are at the moment or what they are doing. . “We must definitely use the potential of the Diaspora,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.

To the question whether there was an opinion during the discussion held in France Square today that the former Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan could be the caretaker Prime Minister, the leader of the opposition, Arthur Vanetsyan answered.

“I consider Arman Tatoyan a literate, knowledgeable, patriotic person, I have known him for a long time, I have friendly relations with him. I can not answer at this moment the question whether I am ready to unite around him or not. I am ready to unite around anyone who will be able to solve the issue that is set before us all. ” With anyone, including Arman Tatoyan. “