I am ready for coaching as soon as next season – AFC Leopards legend Okwemba

The previous midfielder thinks he is ready for any leading tier group and hopes chances will come his method

Charles Okwemba thinks he is ripe for leading tier coaching from as soon as the 2020/21 season.

Former gamers relying on coaching is absolutely nothing brand-new in football, with the similarity AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani stepping up into management after taking over from Rwandan tactician Andre Casa Mbungo in December in 2015.

Okwemba thinks he will have the ability to manage the pressure related to coaching as soon as he gets the possibility.

“Coaching comes automatically to most former players and I am not an exception,” Okwemba informed Goal on Tuesday.

“Actually, I have actually been doing it with lower groups, the current being the now National Super League side Vihiga Bullets where I was the assistant coach to Edward Manoah.

“Coaching has massive pressure, but I am ready for it and the challenges coming along with it.”

The 40- year- old declined, nevertheless, to call a particular group he want to begin his leading flight profession with in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

“I have qualifications to handle any team in the league, be it the top tier or NSL,” Okwemba informed Goal.

“Before leaving for Vihiga, I had deals which I did not take because there were some essentials I required to ideal.

“Now I am ready and whichever group precedes, …