“I’m surprised that people are still building voluntarily,” said Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan at the administrative meeting of Yerevan Municipality.

“We warned so much, we informed that those voluntary constructions will not be legalized anymore!” They go and take a loan from the bank, some people promise themselves something. Ladies and gentlemen, I assure you that those promises are nothing. Do not build useless buildings. Then you have to come and say that we took a loan, made it, we did not know. I suppose that some people promise something in the city hall. “I am officially announcing to you that we do not legalize voluntary structures, you idiot,” said the mayor.



