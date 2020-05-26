‘I am not Māori’: New Zealand MP corrects party deputy leader amid diversity criticism | World news

The new deputy leader of the National party has misidentified considered one of her frontbench MPs as Māori when defending the party’s lack of diversity.

The MP, Paul Goldsmith, was compelled to make clear Nikki Kaye’s feedback and state that he was not, in reality, Māori. “Let me make it quite clear, I am not Māori myself,” Goldsmith said. “I don’t claim to be Māori myself.”

Kaye and Todd Muller have been elected to steer the National Party on Friday after a secret caucus vote following weeks of plummeting reputation for the party and former leader Simon Bridges.

With solely three-and-a-half months till the overall election, the pair have hit the media circuit onerous this week. But Muller’s frontbench has are available for criticism on account of its lack of diversity, with the 14-member entrance bench that includes just one Māori MP, Paula Bennett, in 13th place.

Under Bridges’ management, three of the highest portfolios have been within the palms of Māori MPs, and Bridges was additionally Māori.

Kaye, defending the party on Tuesday mentioned: “Paul Goldsmith is of Ngāti Porou,” describing affiliation with a tribe on the North Island’s east cape. But Goldsmith corrected her, saying whereas he had “Māori connections” in his household, he himself was not Māori.

“My great-great grandfather had European wives and Māori wives, and so I’ve obtained a number of relations throughout Ngāti Porou – I don’t declare to be Māori myself,’’ Goldsmith mentioned.

Newshub’s political editor Tova O’Brien expressed her shock on the incident on Twitter.

(@TovaOBrien) New National Party management simply used Paul Goldsmith for example of a Māori MP on its predominantly white entrance bench. A stunned Paul Goldsmith then cleared issues by saying no, I’m not Māori. You can’t make this shit up.



Much of the criticism of National’s shadow front-bench has come from Labour’s Māori MPs. Kiri Allen mentioned it appeared National’s caucus “certainly lacked diversity”.

Both Kaye and Muller defended their appointments, with Kaye declaring that the shadow front-bench included three girls within the prime 4 jobs.

“I believe we have an incredibly diverse capable team that are focused on building an economic recovery team,” Muller mentioned.

The Labour party has the most important variety of Māori MPs in historical past however has additionally are available for criticism from political commentators who observe the vast majority of their Māori expertise are not on the front-bench, and the federal government has made restricted headway on entrenched Māori points, together with poverty and longstanding land disputes akin to Ihumātao.

Māori political commentator Mogan Godfery famous that Māori MPs maintain quite a few prime Labour portfolios, together with international affairs and corrections.

“Their representation is definitely better, or at least more numerous,” Godfery mentioned.