"I am not looking for a job in the homeland, but a platform for activity" | Morning:

Russian conductor Garik Kyurkchyan settles in Armenia

Exciting news about the concert with the participation of the local State Symphony Orchestra (artistic director Yervand Varosyan) and soloist Diaspora Armenian musicians on March 31 at the Gyumri Technology Center became the topic of conversation of the artists, especially since the orchestra was conducted by 24-year-old Russian Kyurkchyan. It is mentioned about the young conductor that he graduated from several professional institutions in Russia, and now he is improving at the Yerevan State Conservatory under the direction of maestro Ruben Asatryan, he even managed to work in China.

During the meeting with Garik Kyurkchyan, we found out that he was born in Gyumri. At the age of one, his family moved to Siberia. Confirming our information, he said that he was really improving at the Yerevan Conservatory, in Maestro Asatryan’s class, as a conductor of a symphony orchestra.

“In the last year of studying in Surgut, I participated in the Russian Competition for Young Conductors and became a laureate, which allowed me to be admitted or improve at any university without exams. I also chose the Nizhny Novgorod Conservatory. During my studies there, I participated in conductor competitions in Russia and Germany, and was awarded the title of laureate in both. Moreover, in Nizhny Novgorod, at the age of 17, I was entrusted to lead the choirs of veterans and the Armenian Church of the Holy Savior. At the same time I was teaching at the local Next Experimental Theater. Within the framework of the Youth and Student Festival held in Sochi in 2017, a symphony orchestra of musicians from 18 countries was formed under the direction of maestro Arat Kashayev. I had the honor of being his assistant. At the same time I took part in master classes conducted by famous conductors, including Alexander Sladkovsky. “The festival was held under the auspices of Vladimir Putin and we met not only with the Russian President, but also with Foreign Minister Lavrov and other officials,” our interlocutor said.

He also added that next year, in 2018, as a representative of the Diaspora Church, he participated in the regular festival of the World Youth Union of the Armenian Church held in Armenia. “Before that festival, I had been to Armenia only once or twice, for a few days, to meet my relatives. And that year, thanks to the festival, I must say without exaggeration that I traveled all over Armenia. By the way, in those days I got acquainted with my future half, French-Armenian Lori. Next year I made a final decision to move to Armenia. Let me mention one more thing. I was lucky in terms of professors. I studied well-known names under the leadership of Biglitzov, Musin, Kurzhavsky, and now under the leadership of Asatryan. “

As for his activities in China, the conductor said that he was invited to teach at the Gangzhou Conservatory and lead the student choir after graduating from the Nizhny Novgorod Conservatory. To the curiosity of how the Chinese “discovered” him, the musician’s answer was brief – from competitions.

Referring to the concert held at the Gyumri Technology Center, the artist assured that the interest was so great that about 250 music lovers were present in the hall for 120 spectators. In detail, he said that viola player Ashot Manukyan from Germany, jazz pianist Tony Karapetyan from Russia, as well as the “Lilla” vocal quartet consisting of students of the Yerevan Conservatory performed Beethoven, Haynner and others. . “I have many musician friends in the Diaspora. “The concert in Gyumri will have a continuation, the purpose of which is to present Diaspora Armenian artists, and as a top goal, especially those who have not yet set foot in the homeland,” said Garik Kyurkchyan.

During the conversation, the conductor said that they had initiated the establishment of a baroque academy in Armenia with their Diaspora Armenian musician friends, but the epidemic, then the war, thwarted their plans, and they transferred all the money allocated for that purpose to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. “My friends and I decided to resume our cultural development program in the homeland, and the recent concert in Gyumri was, in fact, the first step,” Garik Kyurkchyan concluded. To the half-joke-half-serious interest, he is probably looking for a job in the homeland, the conductor answered. “I am not looking for a job, but a platform for activity.”

Samvel DANIELYAN

“Aravot” daily

07.04.2022: