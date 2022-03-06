I Am Legend 2 is in the works, with Will Smith reprising his role as I Am Legend and Marvel’s Michael B Jordan making his debut in the dystopian franchise.

According to Deadline, the main team will also produce the horror/sci-fi sequel, and the sequel’s screenplay will be written by Akiva Goldsman, who adapted Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same name.

I Am Legend 2 Will See Will Smith Returning As The Lead

While Francis Lawrence, the director of The Hunger Games, helmed the first film, the sequel’s director has yet to be announced. Smith announced the news on Instagram, captioning a photo of a post-apocalyptic scene from the original film, “I Am Legend 2 confirmed [x2 flame emojis].”

Smith starred as Robert Neville, a New York scientist and the sole human survivor of a sickness that turns humans into cannibalistic mutants known as Darkseekers, in the first film, which made approximately $590 million worldwide.

Dr. Neville uses his immune blood in a desperate attempt to reverse the effects of the human-made virus, which was initially meant to cure cancer, but he quickly discovers he is vastly outnumbered by the albino mutants.

The announcement of the sequel follows Smith’s recent Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Drama-Sport Biopic for his role in King Richard. Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Song were all nominated for the film.

Jordan is most recognized for his roles in Marvel’s Black Panther and the Creed franchises, and he hinted at a return to the MCU as villain Erik Killmonger earlier this year. Meanwhile, Will Smith has been busy preparing for the upcoming awards season. All major prizes, including the Oscars in 2022, have nominated the actor in the Best Actor category. Smith was honored with his first SAG Award last week at a star-studded gala. For his role in King Richard, the actor will be nominated for an Academy Award.