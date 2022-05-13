Home Armenia “I am in love with Gyumri” ․ Confession of the EU... Armenia “I am in love with Gyumri” ․ Confession of the EU Ambassador celebrating International Family Day and Europe Day | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 13, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “I am in love with Gyumri” ․ Confession of the EU Ambassador celebrating International Family Day and Europe Day | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Freedom House concerned over violence against journalists, public figures and ordinary citizens in Armenia | Morning Armenia The case of the arrest of Avetik Chalabyan, a person whom I personally know closely, I consider a highly intellectual person, is very worrying.... Armenia Yengibaryan presented the situation in the region, emphasizing the need for a peaceful solution to the problems created by the 44-day war | ... Recent Posts Photos Show Playboy Mansion Under Serious Construction Cereal crop insurance contracts to be sold by May 31 The bank manager stole the citizen’s money. To the victims of the actions... Bitcoin pulls back, here’s a look at the cryptocurrency’s wild ride Administrative Court reaffirms MSU’s position on anti-competitive agreement in egg market | Morning: Most Popular From earthen walls to newly built stone ․ With the support of Viva-MTS... The Sukiasyan family from Zovabert lived in their native village, literally on the ground. " Built one hundred and ten years ago, the... If we work properly, we will not take one gram of water from Sjan... If we work properly, we will not take even one gram of water from Syan for irrigation. The water of the reservoirs will... Arayik Harutyunyan received the officials of the Artsakh Football Federation On 13 May the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the officials of the Artsakh Football Federation մի a group of football... What is healthy fitness? 5 tips Fitness is a sport, and sport is good for health. But in order to do fitness competently, not to harm your own health,... “Nrene” Armenian face և skin care products guarantee a beautiful, healthy look The Armenian brand of "Nrene" care products was created in 2019, and in a short period of time managed to be loved and accepted...