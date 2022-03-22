Today, after the closed-door session on the humanitarian situation in Artsakh, the deputy of the “Armenia” faction Gegham Manukyan said in a conversation with journalists. “The discussion did not yield anything. He gave the same opinion that in many issues the government simply maintains a conventional attitude and in many issues does not carry out practical work. The aggregate was the draft statement, which was put into circulation, there was no point that was controversial, but the political majority considered that now perhaps Azerbaijan and Turkey should not be angry, it is possible to build the era of peace they dream of with this conventional attitude. “But life shows that a person who is not ready to fight always makes concessions, as is the case now.”

Gegham Manukyan said that during the closed session, the public was informed about the information, except for one or two small episodes. Moreover, yesterday there was a repetition of the question and answer session with Ararat Mirzoyan, just in a closed session. No information was provided about the negotiation process.

To the question, did you ask Mher Grigoryan about the gas supply in Artsakh, Gegham Manukyan answered. “We were quite interested, but personally I am terribly disappointed, because I can not imagine a deputy prime minister from Armenia, who is negotiating with Russia and Azerbaijan to open communications, etc., and does not know the whole situation.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN