Vanadzor Mayor Mamikon Aslanyan appealed to the people of Vanadzor from the penitentiary institution.

“Dear citizens of Vanadzor, every year your humble servant took part in the torchlight procession organized on the eve of the Armenian Genocide. This year, with a “special assignment”, I am deprived of freedom, and my city is deprived of development.

But at this point I want to talk about the sacred values ​​բոլոր of our national debt. We are Armenians, demanding Armenians, who are full of determination to defend Artsakh, living in anticipation of a fair trial and revenge of the genocide. These “red” lines are our ontological basis.

“Please take part in the torchlight procession on April 23, thus making your voice heard and punching for the sake of Armenia and Artsakh,” Aslanyan’s title reads.



