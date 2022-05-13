Home Armenia “I am deeply saddened by the death of His Excellency the President... Armenia “I am deeply saddened by the death of His Excellency the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.” Armen Sargsyan |: Morning By Thomas Delong - May 13, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “I am deeply saddened by the death of His Excellency the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.” Armen Sargsyan |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Thanks to “HAYA” festival, not only the world will recognize our country, but it will also contribute to the development of the tourism sphere... Armenia What will reach the EEU market from Syunik (Photos, video) | Morning Armenia “That person, who now holds the post of Prime Minister, will never avoid punishment.” He can not silence me “․ Mushegh Shushanyan... Recent Posts Donald Trump can’t distract voters from coronavirus now The part of “Eternal Fire” will be transferred from Moscow to Yerevan Coronavirus, supply chains, and inflation are creating ‘triple whammies’ for small retailers Garnik Cholakyan won the title of world youth champion Morning Smerconish: Should Biden allow records search for accuser’s name Most Popular “Armenia has no territorial claims to Azerbaijan” ․ Edmon Marukyan published the 6... Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Edmon Marukyan announced on Public TV that he was authorized to publish "the response of Armenia to the 5 points... The hearing on Avetik Chalabyan’s case did not take place due to the busy... The hearing on the legality of the arrest of 5165 movement member Avetik Chalabyan did not take place today. Let us remind you that Avetik... “To create a complete dual power in the country ․ we are at... Everything is going in the right way. "We will bring this struggle to a victorious end with a relentless, backward struggle, relying first... The best-preserved dinosaur skeleton has been auctioned off The skeleton of a dinosaur named Hector was sold at Christie's auction house in the USA. One of the auctioneers paid $ 12.4... Elon Musk suspends Twitter purchase deal ․ is waiting for information about fake... Well-known businessman Elon Musk, who announced his intention to buy the social network "Twitter" and started the deal, stopped it, waiting for the confirmation...