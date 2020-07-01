I Am ‘Constantly Tested’ For Cognitive Decline, Trump Not ‘Cognitively Aware’

Joe Biden has claimed that his cognitive abilities are “constantly tested” for issues, and alternatively suggested President Donald Trump is not “cognitively aware.”

Biden: “I’m Constantly Tested”

In a press conference, Joe Biden, in an attempt to deflect from criticism of his cognitive abilities, said that President Trump “doesn’t seem to be cognitively aware of what’s going on,” as “he either reads or gets briefed on important issues, and he forgets it, or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he need to know it.”

A reporter brought the question around Biden directly, noting that “some have speculated that you are subject to some degree of cognitive decline.” He asked whether Biden has “been tested for some degree of cognitive decline.”

“I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Biden said in response. “Look, all you got to do is watch me and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

Sharing the video, President Trump’s campaign team questioned why Biden will be “constantly tested” for his cognitive abilities, and what the outcome were from those tests.

👀 Biden admitted today he’s “been tested” and is “constantly tested.” Did Biden have a cognitive test? What were the results? Why is that he getting often tested? pic.twitter.com/A4NCC8w2wC — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 30, 2020

The Dem Nominee Must Address These Issues!

It follows a fresh Rasmussen poll that reveals that 1 in 5 Democrat voters believe that Biden has some kind of dementia. Overall, 52 % of voters believe it is a problem or at the very least a possibility, while 48 % “disagree.” 61% of all voters believe that it’s important enough that he should address the problem publicly.

These numbers are unsurprising, given that only some days ago, Biden claimed that 120 million have died from the coronavirus pandemic, a gross overestimation.

“If I ever said something so mortifyingly stupid, the Fake News Media would come down on me with a vengeance,” President Trump tweeted.

If I ever said something so mortifyingly stupid, the Fake News Media would come down on me with a vengeance. This is beyond a standard mistake. Why isn’t the media reporting it? pic.twitter.com/KkuWLkMfp7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

President Trump published the outcomes of his cognitive tests because he’s got nothing to cover up. I think we will be waiting a long while before Biden does such a thing similar.