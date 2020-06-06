‘I am confident we will regain our soldiers from Gaza soon’ – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has introduced that he’s confident that Israel will quickly regain the Israeli soldiers captured by Hamas in Gaza, Al-Watan Voice reported on Friday.

During a gathering with Gantz and the representatives for the soldiers, the representatives requested Gantz to grab the chance to place stress on Gaza by means of the humanitarian help despatched to Gaza because of the coronavirus.

Gantz was reported advising the representatives to:

Continue your efforts to launch the prisoners. It is vital to maintain this challenge on prime of our priorities.

He added: “We will continue our work to release them. I am confident that we will release them soon.”

