Residents and local businesses in a community in Germany’s most populous suggest that has been forced back into strict lockdown conditions following a coronavirus outbreak at a local abattoir are malevolantly demanding that those responsible are held to account.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Gütersloh district, which includes over 360,000 inhabitants, on Wednesday had its first full day under a re-imposed coronavirus lockdown after significantly more than 1,700 employees at the Tönnies abattoir and meat processing plant tested positive.

Schools and kindergartens, bars, fitness studios and museums, which had gradually begun opening their doors again, were forced to close and people are once more restricted to meeting up with just one single other person outside their household.

Local health authority officials said the drastic measures, to be reviewed on a weekly basis, were the sole hope of containing herpes, but it illustrates the anger and fury governments around the globe may face if they force released communities back in to lockdown.

Meinolf Hartkemper, the owner of an exercise studio which includes been forced to close again, told local reporters he was disillusioned, specially after his business had followed the principles closely. “I am frustrated and angry,” he said. “We followed all the stipulations, whereas this big company appears to have done nothing of the sort.”

Local politicians have tried to help relieve the tension. At a community meeting at Gütersloh’s town hall on Tuesday evening, the top of the district authority, Sven-Georg Adenauer, called the newest regulations “lockdown-light”, since restaurants and cafes were permitted to remain open, albeit under strict conditions.

“I’m confident that we’ll be able to lift them in a week,” he told residents. Business leaders fear the lockdown could last three months.

Around 300 police officers have now been sent to Gütersloh to help in the implementation of the lockdown. The neighbouring district of Warendorf, which has a citizenry of 278,000, in addition has reimposed restrictions due to the outbreak.

Under German government regulations, any community having an infection level exceeding 50 people per 100,000 over the previous seven days must return to lockdown. The abattoir outbreak, affecting a large proportion of the plant’s Romanian and Bulgarian workers, has pushed the Gütersloh rate to significantly more than 200 per 100,000 residents and contributed to pushing the key national R rate from below anyone to close to three.

The incident in addition has renewed fears of another wave of the virus, particularly at a time when hundreds of thousands of Germans are embarking on foreign holidays to Spain, Greece and Portugal – and triggered a barrage of calls and emails to the region’s travel agents from residents focused on their summer breaks.

Whilst many Güterslohers had until recently lived in the hope of being in a position to go on holiday – or even necessarily abroad, then at the least elsewhere in Germany – many are now being turned away by other states, who say they are maybe not wanted. The Baltic coast island of Usedom has sent home 14 tourists from the district, while Lower Saxony has issued a “lodging ban” on visitors from Gütersloh and Schleswig-Holstein announcing they might have to undergo a two-week quarantine.

Austria moved further: labelling the entire state of North Rhine-Westphalia a coronavirus hotspot and urging its citizens to stay away. Travellers from the region will never be welcome in Austria, its chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, has said.

Gütersloh has become mass-testing with Tönnies footing the bill, amid requires its CEO, Clemens Tönnies, to be held to account for an outbreak health inspectors say they believe was brought about by the company failing woefully to abide by physical distancing and hygiene rules in the factory, its canteen and the workers’ accommodation. Tönnies is reported to have initially resisted calls to hand over contact details for its workers, allegedly hampering the track and trace effort. The CEO has admitted mistakes and pledged to change the business.

Fans of Schalke, the Gelsenkirchen football club owned by Tönnies, have vented their fury at the business by hanging protest banners at the club grounds.









A banner reading ‘Tönnies Out’ at the FC Schalke ground. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images



Armin Laschet, the head of North Rhine-Westphalia, has required other parts of Germany to not overreact, insisting the coronavirus tests – now to be had to everybody who wants one – will ensure Güterslohers can prove they’re virus free.

He has urged residents only to leave their communities “when it is necessary to do so”, though authorities have admitted they are dependent on people’s good will.

But there is much evidence showing that that’s growing thin. Thousands of Gütersloh citizens queued in the sun on Wednesday at the local corona diagnosis centre on for the free tests, that they said they hoped would enable them to travel. Three teams of medical staff are working at any hour to meet demand, testing around 100 people per hour, based on local media.

“I wanted to go on holiday to Brandenburg,” said Rainer Bart. “We’re supposed to leave in a few days and the kids are literally sitting on their suitcases raring to go. We hope that if we get a negative test result we can present it to our landlords so that they won’t have reason to turn us away just because we come from Gütersloh.”