‘I almost returned to Gambia because of stress’ – Sanneh recalls Nairobi City Stars disappointment

The forward has actually played an important function for Simba wa Nairobi to get promoted to the KPL

Nairobi City Stars forward Ebrima Sanneh has actually exposed how he was supposedly tricked of the great life in Kenya and almost returned to Gambia.

The forward signed up with Simba wa Nairobi in 2014 after assisting Real de Banjul to win the domestic league title. However, the lawn was not greener on the other side as he discusses.

“Winning the Gambian League title gave me the chance and ticket to come to Kenya to seek better opportunities,” Sanneh informed the club’s website.

“But what I was guaranteed by City Stars prior to I came left me stunned and exceptionally dissatisfied. I almost returned to Gambia because of tension. I never ever saw the apartment or condo and cash that I was guaranteed.

“I was thrown to stay with two other people on Jogoo Road but luckily my uncle worked at the UN here in Kenya and I ended up moving in with him for a year and four months before finding my own place.”

The issues followed the forward on the pitch too; he went on to take some time prior to making a competitive launching for his brand-new group and has actually discussed the factor.

“My issues were more as since arriving [in July 2014 on a six-month loan], I never played football that season due to lack of a work permit; only training and not playing was frustrating,” Sanneh …